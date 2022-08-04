Man allegedly impersonated doctor, targeted Spanish-speaking women, performed cosmetic procedures

SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man stands accused of impersonating a medical doctor, targeting Spanish-speaking women, and performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures.

According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elias Segoviano allegedly injected his victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, and anesthetics, and he reportedly performed other cosmetic procedures such as thread lifts. Authorities believe there are additional victims and have asked anyone who was treated by Segoviano to report it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Segoviano allegedly advertised his services on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. He would go by different aliases as well, including "Dr. Elias," "Dr. Elias Renteria," and "Dr. Elias Renteria M.D," and used "ELIASMD" on his vehicle license plate, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Since 2019, Segoviano reportedly used other locations for his unlicensed procedures, including 339 La Habra Blvd., La Habra, California. He also allegedly used different business names, such as "Botox in Anaheim," "Botox in Anaheim — Health and Beauty," "Neurotoxina Botulinica — Massage Service," "Threads in Anaheim," "Threads La Habra," "Botox La Habra," and "OC Threads, Botox & Fillers."

On July 19, Segoviano was reportedly arrested at his business Botox in Anaheim on Brookhurst Street, and he was charged with one felony count of the unauthorized practice of medicine, one felony count of false indication of a medical license, one felony count of perjury, one misdemeanor count of misrepresenting self as a licensed medical practitioner, one misdemeanor count of representation of license not issued to him or her, one misdemeanor count of misrepresentation of qualifications, and one misdemeanor count of impersonating a professional nurse or pretending to be licensed to practice nursing.

If convicted on all counts, Segoviano faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison, according to the D.A.’s Office. He remains held on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement, "Medical professionals are highly trained and highly regulated for a reason. These women trusted this individual to have the training and the expertise required to perform these medical procedures, and instead they unknowingly put their very lives in the hands of someone who had no idea what they were doing."

