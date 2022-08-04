Read on www.wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
Crash into pole sends man to hospital
ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A man was sent to a hospital after a vehicle struck a utility pole near Alexandria Bay Monday night. The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a car that hit a pole on Bailey Settlement Road. One person was taken to River Hospital...
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
Man sent to hospital following buggy-vehicle crash
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving an Amish buggy sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon. State police say the buggy was northbound on State Route 37 in the town of LeRay when it collided with a vehicle also traveling northbound. The buggy’s sole occupant was taken...
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Jefferson County in central New York... Lewis County in central New York... Eastern Oswego County in central New York... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Sandy Island Beach State Park to 9 miles southwest of Redfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield and Glen Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Police identify body pulled from river
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening. Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown. Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last...
Report: north country man dies in murder-suicide
FALLON, Nevada (WWNY) - Two enlisted sailors, including a Jefferson County man, are dead after a murder-suicide in Nevada. According to California TV station KION, Naval Air Forces has identified the victims as Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer. The report says their bodies were found on July 25 in Fallon,...
Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
Search ends for missing Watertown man
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The search has ended for 68-year-old Peter Washer, a man reported missing in Watertown. According to a press release from the City of Watertown Police Department, Washer and his vehicle were located on the afternoon of August 4. Washer’s condition was not provided. ABC50 will...
Andrew C. Morse, 40, of Theresa and formerly of Gouverneur
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Andrew C. Morse, 40, of Theresa (formerly of Gouverneur), passed away unexpectedly July 24. His Celebration of Life will be August 14 from 1pm to 5pm at the Philadelphia Fire Hall.
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant. City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.
Bobbie Jo Hamm, 50, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bobbie Jo Hamm passed away at her home on Friday, August 5th. She was 50 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage area resident was hurt after his motorcycle crashed Sunday in the town of Alexandria on State Route 26. State police said Marcus Beeman (no age available) was traveling with another motorcyclist when he performed a wheelie and lost control. The bike...
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary. A celebratory mass will be on Wednesday. Diocese members from across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties will be in attendance. A community picnic will follow afterward. Bishop Terry LaValley says a lot has...
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon. State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Smith was charged with driving...
