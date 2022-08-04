Read on popculture.com
Candle Media-Backed Exile Content Studio Promotes Nando Vila To Head Of Studio
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Candle Media-backed Spanish-language powerhouse Exile Content Studio has promoted Nando Vila to succeed Daniel Eilemberg as Head of Studio. Vila moves up from his Head of Audio and Unscripted Television post and will oversee the Latin-focused outfit’s film and TV content strategy. He is a former Vice President of Programming at Fusion TV where he exec produced, created and hosted the likes of political sketch comedy show Happy Ending, while he also exec produced Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland. Vila succeeds Eilemberg, who became CEO of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise last month...
HBO Max Quietly Enacts Another Change for Movies Released to Theaters
HBO Max's latest change will be sad news for some movie fans, though others may be relieved. According to a report by Decider, one of Warner Bros. Discovery's many changes is that it will no longer add all of its new movies to HBO Max 45 days after they premiere in theaters. For those that have enjoyed this pandemic-era perk, this will certainly be disappointing.
Netflix's Big Budget New Show Soars to No. 1
The new Netflix original series The Sandman premiered at number 1 on the streamer's Top 10 list, to the delight of fans everywhere. The show premiered on Friday, Aug. 5 and soared instantly to the number 1 spot on the TV shows list. This is a much-needed victory for Netflix, and vindication for fans who have wanted to see this story adapted to the screen for decades.
When Does 'House of the Dragon' Take Place? Time Period Revealed
In just two weeks, Game of Thrones fans will be treated to their first spinoff — a prequel called House of the Dragon. The new series is set about 200 years before the events of GoT, and as the premiere draws closer more details are emerging about the timeline. This has helped clarify the events described in the books and the show's slight manipulations to the continuity.
'Q-Force' Canceled at Netflix: What to Know
Netflix broke a lot of hearts when it canceled Q-Force back in July. The animated series had been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half before it was dropped, but many fans were holding out hope that it would make a comeback. Finally, star Matt Rogers confirmed that the series is canceled during an interview on the Attitudes! podcast.
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Is the Adaptation Fans Have Been Dreaming About
Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Sandman premiered this weekend, and fans are not disappointed. The screen take on the seminal 1989 comic book has received rave reviews, and has stirred up a glowing conversation on social media. After years of calling this franchise "unfilmable," many fans are either surprised or vindicated.
EXCLUSIVE: Remi Bader Launches Extended Size Collection With Revolve
Remi Bader’s collaboration with Revolve has finally arrived. The popular e-tailer’s first extended size collection with the content creator and curve model officially launches Wednesday on Revolve’s official e-commerce site. The initial release will include 15 styles ranging in sizes XXS to 4X, with a second drop to follow in September, including a special activation during New York Fashion Week.
Will Daenerys Targaryen Appear in 'House of the Dragon'?
House of the Dragon is less than two weeks away, and many fans are still holding out hope that the character Daenerys Targaryen will somehow make an appearance. Dany was one of the main characters on Game of Thrones, where she was played by Emilia Clarke, but her story was one of the most reviled parts of the show's controversial ending. There's no sign that Clarke or Dany will make an appearance on House of the Dragon, and it does not seem very likely.
ElectroNeek is Named One of 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List
ElectroNeek is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the seventh-annual Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005489/en/ ElectroNeek is recognized as one of the twenty Rising Stars in the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 awards. (Graphic: Business Wire) The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies that have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.
50 Best Movies to Stream for Free This Month
Pardon us while we wax philosophical, but one might call the modern era of streaming both a gift and a curse. On the positive side, home viewers have never before gained this kind of access to such a wide spectrum of free content. On the negative side, that very same access can undervalue the specialness […]
Toronto Film Festival Sets Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ as Closing Night Film
Click here to read the full article. Director Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” a movie about influential surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, will have its world premiere as the closing night film for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The movie will debut on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Roy Thomson Hall. Ben Kingsley is playing Salvador Dalí in “Dalíland,” which tells the story of his strange and fascinating marriage with his wife Gala as their seemingly unshakeable bond begins to crack. Set in New York and Spain in 1973, the tale is told through the eyes of James, a young assistant keen to make his...
Tom Cruise Following 'Top Gun: Maverick' With Musical, Action Movies and Maybe a 'Tropic Thunder' Spinoff
Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie are hard at work on Ethan Hunt's eighth impossible mission, but they are already plotting their next collaboration. the two are reportedly in the early stages of three very different projects. One is an action movie that's what audiences have come to expect from Cruise, but the others are a musical and a possible Tropic Thunder spinoff.
Idris Elba Returning to Netflix for Another Big Project
Idris Elba will star in another major Netflix movie. The Luther star will lead Bang!, a film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, will direct the film. Elba has starred in several Netflix Originals, including The Harder They Fall and Beasts of No Nation.
'Ghosts' Stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty Reveal How Cast of BBC Original Have Been 'Helpful'
The smash hit CBS adaptation of the BBC series Ghosts has proven to be a success on this side of this pond as the American sitcom broke broadcast records in its freshmen year for the 2021-2022 season. While it is usually a risky venture with comedy getting lost in translation, Ghosts has no doubt stood on its own with CBS thanks to a vibrant roster of characters, unique to American culture. During a conversation at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro as part of the world-famous event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, series stars Asher Grodman and Richie Moriarty along with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told Canadian media and event goers that the cast of the BBC One series has been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season.
'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Teases 'Spoiler Alert' for His Character in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The highly anticipated sophomore season of Ghosts will be returning to CBS this fall after a record-breaking freshman debut. But when Season 2 premieres on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET in its new timeslot every Thursday, there will be one subtle change in our favorite Scoutmaster's costume. While taking part in the Just for Laughs ComedyPro conversation for the renowned event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, Richie Moriarty alongside seven of his co-stars and co-showrunner Joe Wiseman, teased a passive "spoiler alert" noting how Pete's costume will be less "dangerous" this time around.
'The Orville' Star Speaks out on Their Character's Death
The Orville: New Horizons featured a tragic death in its penultimate episode, and now the star whose character died has spoken out. In The Orville Season 3, Episode 9 — titled "Domino" — the crew is attempting to stop the use of a weapon that could cause mass damage. In order to make certain that the device will be destroyed, however, one person has to stay behind and detonate it. [Please Note: The Orville Spoilers Below.]
Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'
Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
'Lightyear' Facing More Bans Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
Pixar's Lightyear is now available on Disney+, but not in the Middle East. The animated film includes a brief scene showing Uzo Aduba's character kissing her same-gender partner, which already led to the theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Middle East countries being canceled. Disney+ Middle East will follow this ban on content featuring LGBTQ characters, but there will be some exceptions.
Kaley Cuoco Lands New Dark Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco is heading to Peacock for the streamer's new dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, inspired by a bizarre true story involving a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide to expose America's obsession with "true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat," reports Deadline.
