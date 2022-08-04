BREAKING: Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO