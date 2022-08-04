ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BREAKING: Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame

By Tom Loy
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Notre Dame#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Fighting Irish#Lsu#Auburn#Texas A M#Ohio State#Irish Illustrated
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022

College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team

MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?

Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Updates from Penn State Football Media Day

The Penn State football program opened preseason camp this week, taking a major step toward Sept. 1 kickoff at Purdue. After gaining an early look at the Nittany Lions' initial August practice session, beat reporters will be welcomed back into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State Football Media Day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy