FOX Sports

Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
NFL
FOX Sports

Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team

The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame

The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
NFL
FanSided

Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
NFL
FOX Sports

Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023. A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?

It's time to talk about it again. When the NBA was months into its lockout in 2011, NBA superstar LeBron James received offers to try out for NFL clubs. His favorite team as a kid, the Dallas Cowboys, offered him a shot, and the Seattle Seahawks sent him a jersey with his name on it in hopes of garnering an appearance by the King.
NBA
FOX Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

USFL star Victor Bolden Jr. turning heads in Cardinals' camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Victor Bolden Jr. is back at the bottom of the depth chart after an impressive stint in the USFL. Last month, the Oregon State product helped to lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL championship, earning MVP honors in the title game along the way. Bolden...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Panthers have 'no timetable' on Baker Mayfield as starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST

With the NFL kicking off in one month, all 32 teams are finalizing their rosters and game plans, especially at the QB position for some. However, the Carolina Panthers have not announced their starting QB despite acquiring Baker Mayfield on July 6th. Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said that he is quote: 'not putting a timetable on the quarterback position' until after their second preseason game on August 19th against the New England Patriots. Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether they are surprised Baker has not been named the starter over Sam Darnold yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC

