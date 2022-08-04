Read on www.foxsports.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
FOX Sports
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miami Commit Jayden Wayne Looks Back on Decision
2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne details why he committed to Miami and how UM's coaches plan to use him.
WR Hykeem Williams Updates Commitment Plans
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
NBA insider says he hasn’t gotten sense that Miami Heat want to part ways with Bam Adebayo for Donovan Mitchell
The Miami Heat have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors involving Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell this offseason, but nothing has materialized as of yet. In fact, a report earlier this summer indicated that the Heat were more inclined to put their focus on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame
The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
FOX Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: Best moments
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Saturday. Hall of Fame induction is the greatest individual honor that can be bestowed upon a player once his career comes to an end, and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler — a four-time All-Pro who helped the Packers win Super Bowl XXXI — explained why.
FOX Sports
Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023. A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the...
Jae Crowder’s latest social media activity hints at him wanting to return to Miami Heat
Early in the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat were dealt a major blow when they lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers offered Tucker a three-year deal, and he took the offer. Now, the Heat are without the sharpshooting defender. As a result, one player...
FOX Sports
What would be LeBron James' best NFL position?
It's time to talk about it again. When the NBA was months into its lockout in 2011, NBA superstar LeBron James received offers to try out for NFL clubs. His favorite team as a kid, the Dallas Cowboys, offered him a shot, and the Seattle Seahawks sent him a jersey with his name on it in hopes of garnering an appearance by the King.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Why the Oklahoma Sooners will exceed preseason expectations & Big 12 predictions | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young predicts which teams in the Big 12 will exceed their preseason win totals according to FoxBet, which includes the Oklahoma Sooners, West Viriginia, and Kansas. RJ also predicts which teams in the Big 12 will fall short of their preseason win totals, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas State, and TCU.
FOX Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar
Last month, SNY's Ian Begley was on Jake Fischer's Podcast "Please Don’t Aggregate This" and he said that the Miami Heat had talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish. I believe that the Heat could save Reddish's career in the NBA.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma football assistant resigns after using offensive language
Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
FOX Sports
USFL star Victor Bolden Jr. turning heads in Cardinals' camp
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Victor Bolden Jr. is back at the bottom of the depth chart after an impressive stint in the USFL. Last month, the Oregon State product helped to lead the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL championship, earning MVP honors in the title game along the way. Bolden...
FOX Sports
Panthers have 'no timetable' on Baker Mayfield as starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST
With the NFL kicking off in one month, all 32 teams are finalizing their rosters and game plans, especially at the QB position for some. However, the Carolina Panthers have not announced their starting QB despite acquiring Baker Mayfield on July 6th. Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said that he is quote: 'not putting a timetable on the quarterback position' until after their second preseason game on August 19th against the New England Patriots. Nick Wright and Greg Jennings discuss whether they are surprised Baker has not been named the starter over Sam Darnold yet.
