Anti-Semitic flyers distributed on West Nashville streets

Whole streets of West Nashville residents woke up Wednesday to anti-Semitic flyers in baggies in their driveways.

Julia Sussman, who lives on North Wilson Boulevard, said that her dad found the flyers while he was walking the dog Wednesday morning. He collected six around the neighborhood.

Sussman said she felt "disgusted" and that the flyers broke her heart. Some of her neighbors, friends and close family are Jewish, she said.

"Look out for the people you love. Look out for the people who love you," she said.

The flyers were left in the areas of Greenway Avenue, Richland Avenue, Central Avenue and North Wilson Boulevard and near the West End Synagogue. The synagogue itself didn't have any flyers. The flyers were not left in a targeted manner, Metro Nashville Police Spokesperson Brooke Reese said.

While the flyers themselves technically aren't a crime, police are investigating to ensure that they aren't connected to a larger threat. There will also be extra patrols in the area to make neighbors feel safer, Reese said.

"As of right now, none of the flyers seem to have threats toward the Nashville Jewish community or any specific local Jewish families," she said. "It's all pretty much on a national basis that (the people who passed out the flyers) seem to have issues."

The flyers use anti-Semitic terms to describe people involved in the federal COVID-19 response, federal gun control legislation and policies of the Walt Disney Co.

In a joint statement, city officials, The Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee and the Gordon Jewish Community Center decried the attacks.

"This disturbing antisemitic propaganda is similar in tone and style to that used for generations to target the Jewish people and paint them as the enemy. Once Jews are defined and identified as the enemy, anything done against Jews can be justified," the statement said.

“As a community, we will not tolerate these actions. We stand united in support of the Jewish community, and against the extremism and hatred of a small but dangerous faction of our city."