Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Volleyball
Bolivar volleyball is prepared to make a jump in coach Kyle Smith’s second season leading the program after finishing 14-14-4 last year, which was the team’s first as a member of the Ozark Conference. “The biggest change for all of us (last year) was entering the Ozark Conference....
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Stockton Football
You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time a Stockton team won more games than 2021’s 4-6 edition and even that win total is a little misleading with three losses coming by less than two touchdowns. Luke Rader has got the ball rolling at Stockton...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Camdenton Volleyball
Camdenton volleyball has been consistent over the past four years winning at least 17 matches in each campaign. Last year, the Lady Lakers won 18 matches despite having to replace six seniors going into the season. Once again this year, Camdenton will have to replace another group of six graduated...
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
KYTV
3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.
JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Yes, There Is A Million Dollar Home In Sedalia And It’s For Sale
When you think of Sedalia homes, you probably think of those large nice homes on Broadway as you head towards the historic downtown. Or maybe the new neighborhood out by Clover Dell Park. The home you grew up in. Or the two homes perched on what seems like Missouri State Fair property. You're probably not thinking million dollar homes. Yet our town has a few, and one of them is currently for sale.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
mykdkd.com
Election Results – Henry County August 2nd Primary
The unofficial numbers are tallied. These wont been certified until Friday (8/5) Henry County has 13,573 registered voters and 4,678 (34.47%) of them casted ballots in Tuesday Primary Election. Henry County Presiding Commissioner. JIM STONE: 2082. TAYLOR BUSH: 1753. Henry County Prosecuting Attorney. LaCHRISHA GRAY: 2969. ZAC MAGGI: 956. Tightwad...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION
Pettis County voters elected a new Presiding Commissioner during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Pettis County. According to unofficial election results, 27.2 percent of registered voters in Pettis County participated in the August...
KYTV
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:. Felony entering and remaining in...
Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County deputies have arrested a person following a shooting early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a home on Nuttal Oak Road near State Highway 5 for a report of a disturbance with a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the suspect pulled a The post Camden County deputies arrest suspect after overnight shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
