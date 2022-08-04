Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

Read on www.witn.com
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
WITN
Town of Newport announces new fire chief
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Newport’s new fire chief has officially begun his duties in the position. The town says Richard Blaine was selected for the role and started Monday. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the firefighting field and was chosen from a pool of more than 12 candidates.
WITN
School supply drive for Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County schools with PPS-PC and Optimum will be hosting a stuff the bus event. The school supply drive will take place August 6th from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. Supplies will be collected at the 10th street Walmart to benefit Pitt County Schools. Do you...
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
WITN
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
WITN
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure. Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week. McRoy had...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
cbs17
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WITN
Last day for input on Eastern Carolina town’s public safety plans
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park. Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians to learn about road safety in a protected environment.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Two dead roaches were seen. The pad dumpsters are on are filled with debris, garbage. Ceiling in dish room needs repair/cleaning. Mama Nem's Legacy Grill. 108 S Wooten Street, La Grange. Date: 7/12. Score: 99.5. Observations:. Wiping cloths...
WITN
Investigation underway into deaths of 2 brothers in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the deaths of two brothers in their home in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Phillip Fulcher, 59 and his younger brother William Fulcher, 57, were both found dead in the home that they share at 120 Clem Fulcher Court just outside of Atlantic on Wednesday.
WITN
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
WITN
Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.
WITN
Section of Wayne County highway closing to honor fallen deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can pay respects to fallen deputy Matthew Fishman. Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. The closure will be from highway 55 in Mount Olive through...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
WITN
Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.
WITN
Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
