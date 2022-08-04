ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Opens Up About How Classic Rock Has Influenced Her Music

By Katrina Nattress
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's no secret that hip-hop, R&B and pop punk are heavy influences for Willow , but during a recent interview with Rolling Stone , she revealed a more unlikely inspiration: classic rock, and namely, Queen .

“If you really think about it, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was the craziest [song],” she said. “Nobody could even think about putting a beautiful operatic part right next to a metal breakdown and insane guitar solo… There’s something deeply musical and beautiful about classic rock.”

As for her own legacy, the singer-songwriter wants to go down as someone who was always their authentic self. “I want people to be like, ‘Willow always did what was in her heart and she always wanted to inspire people to do what was in their heart. Even though it may not have been my cup of tea at one point, it was still my cup of tea because of who she is as a person,'” she said. “I just want people to feel my love.”

Willow will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Get ticket info here .

The Associated Press

Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
