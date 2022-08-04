ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report details University of Michigan hockey’s ‘toxic’ culture amid bullying, retaliation claims

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football ranked No. 6 in preseason Coaches Poll

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll after making its first College Football Playoff appearance last year. Michigan is coming off a 12-2 season that included a dominant win over Ohio State and a blowout victory in its first Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed in the playoff before losing handily to No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Hockey Players#Sports#Nhl#Team Usa#U M Doctor
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?

This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kroger donates $10K to Eastern Michigan University’s food pantry

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Kroger has donated $10,000 to Swoop’s Food Pantry at Eastern Michigan University which aims to eliminate hunger among EMU students. This is the fifth consecutive year Kroger has contributed to the food pantry, with a total of $70,000 in contributions over the years. Swoop’s Food...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy