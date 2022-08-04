ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magic 1470AM

New Orleans Gallery Selling Napoleon Death Mask For $34,500!

I love mysteries and historical stuff so, obviously, I was intrigued by a story I came across on Newsbreak regarding a creepy bronze death mask of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Apparently, they are very rare because only four were cast. What's freaky is back in those days, casting a dead person's face was a tradition. This had to be a very stinky and gory job.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Pool Pro Makes Huge Splash with Tik Tok Cleaning Hacks

A professional swimming pool cleaner based out of New Orleans has taken social media by storm with his unique tips for cleaning swimming pools, his tips have been viewed by millions, many of whom don't even have a pool to clean. There is just something so satisfying about the way these jobs turn out that you simply can't turn away from them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 1470AM

Jefferson Parish Bounty Hunter Gets Fugitive, the Comments Though

Before we begin this little story, don't get offended by the comments and jokes that will be shown here. It's all in fun. The person in question was actually recovered by Bayou Boyz Fugitive Recovery back in 2019, but just recently his photo has gained some Facebook comment attention. After all, you opened this article to see what in the world is going on!
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy