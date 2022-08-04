Commissioners approve funds for courthouse security upgrade

Read on www.wibw.com
WIBW
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka Inc. seeks community feedback on Polk-Quincy Viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With plans underway to reconstruct the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, Downtown Topeka Inc. is asking for community feedback to determine how to activate the area beneath the bridge once construction is complete. DTI is asking members of the community to complete the following online survey to offer input...
WIBW
Power back on for most Evergy customers after large outage early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Power was back on for all but a handful of Evergy customers shortly before 6 a.m. Monday after a large outage affected nearly 2,000 homes earlier in the morning in southeast Topeka, authorities said. Shortly after the outage occurred around 4:14 a.m. Monday, some 1,890 Evergy...
WIBW
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
WIBW
Schools discuss COVID guidelines ahead of first day of class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As schools get back in session, many parents are wondering what covid-19 guidelines will be in effect. “We are not requiring masks to be worn at school certainly is somebody is more comfortable wearing a mask, students and staff we would support that”, says Communications Director at USD-437, Martin Weishaar.
WIBW
Burlingame’s firefighter retires after three decades
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of its own on Sunday, August 7. Carolyn Strohm served 33 years with the department and worked with three Fire Chiefs during her career, which include her son Jim Strohm, and her two grandsons Trey and Caleb Strohm.
WIBW
Lansing Correctional Facility resident death ruled a homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a press release from Lansing Correctional Facility a resident is dead following a homicide. Fred Patterson III, 56, died Sunday, August 7th at the facility, with the cause of death being ruled a homicide and pending the results of an independent autopsy. The death...
WIBW
City of Lawrence donates nearly five acres of land toward affordable housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A generous donation of 4.64 acres of city-owned land distributed by the City of Lawrence to Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. is helping efforts to create more affordable housing. According to a news release from the City of Lawrence, the donated land is located at the corner...
Wichita Eagle
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years
Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
WIBW
USD 345 plans for first day of school, says teacher shortages will not be an issue this year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In Monday’s meeting, the board went through budgeting, teaching and learning reports and student handbooks to make sure the school year runs smoothly. A new addition to USD 345 is making sure students have enough teachers ready to go on the first day of school. New...
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
WIBW
Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren. Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard...
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
WIBW
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an electrical fire early Monday at a west Topeka car wash. The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace. First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building. Topeka Fire Department officials...
