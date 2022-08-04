Cate Le Bon Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Parquet Courts’ A. Savage

Read on music.mxdwn.com
Related
Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
Beats is expanding the lineup of its popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds with color options. This time, Apple-owned Beats teamed up with Kim Kardashian to design three “neutral” colors for the Beats Fit Pro, as well as a new marketing campaign. Beats describes the new color options as...
Kim Kardashian Teams with Beats for Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Collaboration in Skims-like Colors
Kim Kardashian is bringing her minimalistic touch to Beats for a collaboration. The collection by the popular headphones brand and the multihyphenate star is the first custom collaboration for its Beats Fit Pro, meshing together function and functionality. It includes three colorways, embracing three earthy and neutral tones such as...
FlightAware MiseryMap: How to track flight delays and cancellations
Flight cancellations and delays are such a frustratingly nettlesome problem at the moment, to the point that it feels tantamount to playing the slots whenever you buy a commercial airline ticket these days. You paid the money for the flight in advance, of course. This means the airline knows who all is booked on the flight that they need to staff. In fact, they usually know that months in advance. Yet fliers keep dealing with the same thing, over and over again:
Candle Media-Backed Exile Content Studio Promotes Nando Vila To Head Of Studio
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Candle Media-backed Spanish-language powerhouse Exile Content Studio has promoted Nando Vila to succeed Daniel Eilemberg as Head of Studio. Vila moves up from his Head of Audio and Unscripted Television post and will oversee the Latin-focused outfit’s film and TV content strategy. He is a former Vice President of Programming at Fusion TV where he exec produced, created and hosted the likes of political sketch comedy show Happy Ending, while he also exec produced Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland. Vila succeeds Eilemberg, who became CEO of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise last month...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Night Ship by Jess Kidd review – monsters of the deep
From her debut, Himself, Jess Kidd has been carving out a genre all her own, an intricate collage of folklore, modern gothic, ghost story, historical caper and magical realism. The Night Ship, her fourth novel, brings together many of these elements in the stories of two lonely, motherless children separated by three-and-a-half centuries.
Comments / 0