AFC Championship odds: Can anyone in the AFC stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills?

Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp
Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
Browns Week 18 Prediction: Browns Vs Steelers
After being predicted to be knocked off by the Washington Commanders in week 17, it will be the Browns Vs Steelers in the final week of the season. The Steelers will probably still have an interesting quarterback situation, but we’ll see if the outcome of this game is different from the predicted game in week three.
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
Former N.J. Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
It was learned on Thursday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would not personally handle the league's appeal of the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Josh Alper of...
Falcons surprise of the pass rushing group
The Falcons pass rushing group is sure to improve in 2022. Still, 18 sacks, which is what Atlanta recorded last season, is an incredibly low bar to reach. And the surprise of Atlanta’s pass rushers is 2021 fifth-round pick Ade Ogundeji. “Ade, quietly, continues to get better,” Arthur Smith...
Hall of Fame Game Odds: Jaguars vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
Ladies and gentlemen, football is finally back! After months of being deprived of the sport that makes the world go round, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the 2022 NFL preseason. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens
Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
NFL defensive coach on Aaron Rodgers: 'He wants you to know that he got you and look at the sideline with that smirk'
Outside of the NFC Championship game, in which he has an abysmal 1-4 record, few quarterbacks in NFL history have possessed the killer instinct and play-making ability of Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is one of the best NFL players of all time. He can make every play,...
Kenny Pickett No. 3 QB on Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart before preseason
Head coaches love to play mind games. Sometimes it’s to test a player’s will, sometimes, it’s to provide further motivation.
Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso retires from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it a career.
Five takeaways from the Raiders' 27-11 win over the Jaguars
Heading into Canton, eyes were on right guard Lester Cotton Sr., the expected replacement for the retired Richie Incognito, and right tackle Alex Leatherwood, the second-year Alabama product. When recently talking about the opportunity to start with reporters, Cotton Sr. said, according to Raider Maven: "I’m willing to do anything...
