ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees: 3 stats prove Aaron Boone can’t trust Gerrit Cole in October

By Marty Coleman
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB
FanSided

Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race

Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Braves: Mets fans can’t stop crying about Spencer Strider’s comments

Despite losing four of five games to the New York Mets, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a simple message to his rival — see you in October. Technically, the two teams meet several times before then. But after New York answered an early-August challenge at Citi Field, Atlanta rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made sure his team kept matters in perspective, as well as the opponent.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis the favorite to win NL Central

The St. Louis Cardinals are now the favorite to win the National League Central — and look primed to make a postseason run. Entering July, the Milwaukee Brewers were the favorites to win the National League Central, though the St. Louis Cardinals continued to lurk a few games behind. Then the trade deadline happened and everything changed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith

Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The American League#The Bronx Bombers#Mariners#White Sox
FanSided

Packers: Looking back at Brett Favre’s dominant MVP stretch

One of the most dominant quarterbacks in NFL history was Brett Favre. He was one of the most prolific and explosive throwers ever. That was all evident throughout his career, especially during three specific seasons. From 1995-97, the former Southern Mississippi star proved that he was going to go down...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy