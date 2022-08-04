Yankees: 3 stats prove Aaron Boone can’t trust Gerrit Cole in October

Read on fansided.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB・
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Braves: Mets fans can’t stop crying about Spencer Strider’s comments
Despite losing four of five games to the New York Mets, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a simple message to his rival — see you in October. Technically, the two teams meet several times before then. But after New York answered an early-August challenge at Citi Field, Atlanta rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made sure his team kept matters in perspective, as well as the opponent.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 9 (Alek Manaoh Gives Toronto Advantage)
Blue Jays -1.5 (+105) 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115) The Jays definitely have the pitching advantage in this matchup, but Manoah hasn’t been as dominant lately as one would think. Over his last six starts, Manoah has 3.38 ERA and 4.32 Fielding Independent Pitching, leading to the Jays going 3-3...
Chris Sale undergoes wrist surgery following bicycle accident, out rest of 2022
Chris Sale’s 2022 season is done, but not because of the comebacker he suffered in his second start of the season for the Red Sox on July 17.
Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis the favorite to win NL Central
The St. Louis Cardinals are now the favorite to win the National League Central — and look primed to make a postseason run. Entering July, the Milwaukee Brewers were the favorites to win the National League Central, though the St. Louis Cardinals continued to lurk a few games behind. Then the trade deadline happened and everything changed.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Want a Super Bowl ring? Dapper Labs and LA Rams offer NFT version starting at $9
The NFTs will be available through Dapper Labs NFL All Day marketplace on Thursday.
NFL・
Packers: Looking back at Brett Favre’s dominant MVP stretch
One of the most dominant quarterbacks in NFL history was Brett Favre. He was one of the most prolific and explosive throwers ever. That was all evident throughout his career, especially during three specific seasons. From 1995-97, the former Southern Mississippi star proved that he was going to go down...
