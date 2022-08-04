6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.wilx.com
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among those being investigated for tampering with election equipment. The Detroit News reports nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election. The Detroit...
Power out - Michigan towns still recovering from Wednesday storms
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two days after storms put thousands of Mid-Michigan residents in the dark, many are once again forced to do without electricity. Consumers Energy reported Friday that at least 955 customers had lost power in Holt, while over a thousand were without power in the Jackson area, including parts of the City of Jackson, Blackman Township, Sandstone Township, Parma, Spring Arbor and more.
Last chance to apply to be on Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day state residents can sign up to be on the new Michigan Parents’ Council. Residents have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8, to submit an application to be a representative on the Parents’ Council, which will consist of seven parents or family members appointed by the governor to convene regional roundtables with families across Michigan. Appointees must have children enrolled in PreK-12 and represent diverse student experiences, including special education, English as second language students and students in foster or kinship care.
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
