6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day state residents can sign up to be on the new Michigan Parents’ Council. Residents have until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 8, to submit an application to be a representative on the Parents’ Council, which will consist of seven parents or family members appointed by the governor to convene regional roundtables with families across Michigan. Appointees must have children enrolled in PreK-12 and represent diverse student experiences, including special education, English as second language students and students in foster or kinship care.

