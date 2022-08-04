Police search for suspects in Soulsville homicide

Read on wreg.com
One shot and killed in Northeast Memphis, suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a shooting in Northeast Memphis Monday night. Police say officers found a man that was shot in the 1500 block of Sycamore View around 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say three male suspects fled the scene in a red sedan with tinted windows. […]
Caught on Camera: Man wanted for vandalizing mailboxes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing mailboxes at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex. Surveillance footage shows the suspect prying open several of the mailboxes early last Wednesday morning. Memphis police say the man has been seen hanging out at the Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road several times. Investigators […]
Man shot to death near motel in Northeast Memphis, police say
One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. The […]
MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
Woman charged with attempted murder in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a driver and trying to run him off the interstate last week in East Memphis. Police say 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado is responsible for the shooting that took place last Wednesday morning at I-240 and Mt. Moriah. The victim […]
MPD officer injured in East Memphis crash; 2nd driver flees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer is recovering after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in East Memphis on Ellsworth Street near Kirby Avenue. Video from the scene shows the damaged police car and a damaged sedan. The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there […]
Over $10K of alcohol stolen in Buster’s Liquor burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say. When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken […]
Teen livestreams high speed pursuit, caught by chopper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Cordova teen is behind bars for driving at 130 miles per hour early Monday morning on the south leg of I-240, all while filming it. To make matters worse and more dangerous, Marquese Neely reportedly decided to go live on Facebook while police were in hot pursuit. According to Memphis Police, […]
Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say
Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot
DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
Man streams himself live on Facebook as he runs from officers at 130 mph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed pursuit on a Memphis interstate ended with a helicopter tracking down a 19-year-old Cordova man, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said an officer saw 19-year-old Marquese Neely speeding eastbound down I-240 near Perkins Road in a Hyundai Sonata around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, August 8.
2 on run after shots fired at officers in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody and two suspects are still on the run after an MPD squad car was shot at during a police chase on Monday morning. A wild night started with three men trying to steal tires from a car dealership and ended with shots fired, a police chase, and […]
Most charges dropped against man who threatened mass shooting in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an event in downtown Memphis last month had all but one of his attempted murder charges dropped Monday. Elijah Hyman appeared in court Monday morning. The 28-year-old had been facing 30 counts of attempted murder, along with dozens of firearms charges and a […]
Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
2 suspects on the run after shots fired at deputies, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. According to Memphis Police, three people fired shots at deputies assigned...
