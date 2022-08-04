ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Tonight Show' Announces Three-Day Demi Lovato Takeover: See The Details

By Yashira C.
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato fans rejoice! The " SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer will be taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for three days later this month.

The late night show made the exciting announcement on social media Thursday (August 4.) " @ddlovato joins Jimmy for a three-day takeover starting Tuesday August 16th including talk, co-host, and a performance!" they wrote on Twitter . The takeover will conclude just a day before the release of her upcoming album Holy Fvck on August 19. Demi has said of the album, " HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!"

See the announcement below and look out for the takeover from August 16-18:

Last month, Demi unveiled the full tracklist for Holy Fvck . The highly anticipated eighth studio album features multiple collabs including Yungblud , Royal & The Serpent , and Dead Sara . The latter two will be supporting acts on Lovato's fall tour. A snippet from an unreleased song "29" has recently been circulating online due to fans thinking the lyrics are shading her past relationship with That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama . The pair met when Demi was 17 and he was 29 and dated on and off until they split in 2016.

