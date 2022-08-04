Read on www.vaildaily.com
Avon seeks to increase compensation for future councils
Avon Town Council is revisiting the compensation for the town’s elected officials, something that hasn’t been updated since 1996. The proposed changes — if passed — would be effective starting in 2024 once all current members have completed their service. The Town Council first considered a...
In Minturn, some deregulation of short-term rentals on the 100 block
To use the parlance of our times, the 100 block just hits different. That’s about all the explanation business owners will receive in inquiring why short-term rentals on one area of Main Street, but not another, will be allowed with no prior history of ownership in Minturn. If you...
How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?
With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats
Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Vail Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project
The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee
Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton...
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Colorado governor
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Flowing funds: Climate bill contains $4 billion to combat drought on Colorado River
When the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, Western legislators breathed a sigh of relief after feeling victorious in an effort to see funding included for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought in the Colorado River Basin. U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.,...
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County
Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
Vail Police seeking suspects in jewelry, bicycle thefts
With Interstate 70 only moments away from either of Vail’s resort villages, it’s long been easy for thieves to make a quick getaway. But it looks like a pair of bike theft suspects are hanging around. The Vail Police Department is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants
Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important. As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.
Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event
The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation
Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
