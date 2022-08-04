ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Avon seeks to increase compensation for future councils

Avon Town Council is revisiting the compensation for the town’s elected officials, something that hasn’t been updated since 1996. The proposed changes — if passed — would be effective starting in 2024 once all current members have completed their service. The Town Council first considered a...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?

With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats

Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
AVON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Cars
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project

The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee

Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Town Council#The Vail Town Council#Vail Police#Federal Express#The U S Postal Service#Rocket Fizz
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program

The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
AVON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Vail Daily

Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County

Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Police seeking suspects in jewelry, bicycle thefts

With Interstate 70 only moments away from either of Vail’s resort villages, it’s long been easy for thieves to make a quick getaway. But it looks like a pair of bike theft suspects are hanging around. The Vail Police Department is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event

The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
RED CLIFF, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation

Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy