Cheney: DOJ would be ‘hard-pressed not to prosecute’ Trump amid ‘mounting evidence’

Tweet

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) dismissed concerns Thursday that prosecuting former President Trump would martyrize him among his followers. She said there are democratic risks if evidence against Trump is ignored.

“The question for us is, are we a nation of laws? Are we a country where no one is above the law? And what do the facts and the evidence show?” Cheney told CNN’s Kasie Hunt in an interview aired Thursday.

Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, and among many panel members who have urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Trump for his actions leading up to Jan. 6 and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve been very clear: I think he’s guilty of the most serious dereliction of duty of any president in our nation’s history,” the Wyoming congresswoman said Thursday.

Amid mounting evidence against the former president, the DOJ would be hard-pressed not to prosecute, Cheney added.

“How do we then call ourselves a nation of laws? I think that’s a very serious, serious balancing.”

The DOJ’s criminal probe into the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6 has reportedly begun to home in on the former president, sparking questions about potential criminal prosecution.

Last week, Cheney retweeted an article suggesting the case for prosecuting Trump was strengthening. She’s long argued that the former president is a threat to democracy and to the Republican Party.

Cheney is up for reelection in this year’s midterms and is staring down her state’s GOP primary in August. Mid-July polling showed the congresswoman falling behind her Trump-backed challenger.

She’s pitched her primary as a split between her party and Trump extremism.

“We have to choose because Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said in June.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to return for more hearings in the fall, after Wyoming’s GOP primary.