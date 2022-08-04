ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Questions arise regarding where Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run lives

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xGGL_0h5LATl800

A Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run crash continues to undergo political scrutiny following the incident.

There are now questions regarding where Amy DeGise lives and criticism regarding an incident in Hoboken where she appeared to use her elected position to try to get out of a police tow.

“The more that comes out, the more the people of Hudson County and Jersey City see their worst fears are true,” says Hector Oseguera, a progressive activist and former Democratic Congressional candidate.

Councilwoman DeGise lives in an apartment complex in Jersey City that the city’s own affordable housing guide says is only for those who make less than the average resident. DeGise makes nearly $200,000 per year and owns a home in the southern portion of the city.

“A lot of the citizens of Jersey City and in Hudson County see a system that doesn’t apply to them, a system that only works for a certain elite – and that’s the politically connected,” Oseguera says.

RELATED: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run receives death threats

RELATED: Activist: Hudson County Democrats' silence about council member's hit-and-run highlights power of group

RELATED: Protesters call for Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run to resign

DeGise’s camp says that she lived in the apartment while her house encountered renovation problems after she bought it in 2020.

DeGise came under fire after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash with a cyclist in Jersey City. The cyclist admitted to cycling through a red light but says DeGise did not stop after he was struck. The cyclist was not seriously injured.

Advocates called for DeGise’s resignation during a rally last weekend – including Oseguera.

DeGise has so far refused to step down. Only two members of the Jersey City Council have called on her to resign. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has not, and on Monday, neither did Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I’ll leave the politics to the local reality, but that behavior is clearly unacceptable,” Murphy said.

A video surfaced last week of DeGise attempting to stop her SUV from being towed last November after her vehicle’s registration showed it had been expired for two years. She is heard in the video stating that she was endorsed by the PBA in Jersey City and that she was a councilwoman.

That video makes Oseguera believe that as long as the Hudson County Democratic organization is supporting DeGise, she's not going anywhere.

“She could shoot someone on Kennedy Boulevard, and have it recorded, and given the way that the Hudson County machine operates, I would still in that instance say that probably nobody can beat her at the ballot box,” Oseguera says.

DeGise has two public salaries: $105,000 a year from the Hudson County Schools of Technology and $85,000 as a councilwoman.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet

The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#The Jersey#Democratic#Congressional#Democrats
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy