New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions
Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
scitechdaily.com
Bad News: Childhood Obesity Is Becoming Far More Common
Child obesity is more common, more severe, and occurs at earlier ages, according to a study. Childhood and early adolescent obesity have been related to poor mental health and are often risk factors for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, in adulthood. Despite numerous public health initiatives to...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?
At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
If Walking Is the Only Exercise You Do, Is That Enough to Stay Healthy?
Working from home means Americans are more sedentary than ever. All that time spent sitting down can have repercussions, from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The good news is that taking a walk can offset those health problems. “If walking is all someone does, it could be sufficient,” Melody...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
How Stress Is Stopping You From Getting Anything Done – Exclusive
Health psychologist and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist Julia Kogan, Psy.D. explains that work-related stress can be a significant roadblock.
Who's Most at Risk of Long COVID? New Study Finds Possible Key Factors
A new study analyzed data from numerous studies and health records to identify potential risk factors for prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. Factors such as increasing age, being female, poor pre-pandemic general and mental health, asthma, and obesity were associated with a higher risk of developing long COVID. Existing research also shows...
CNET
Beauty Sleep: The Toll Poor Sleep Takes on Your Appearance and Health
When you think about all the things that can affect your skin, sleep isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. You may have heard that quality sleep is essential for our overall well-being, but did you know that it's also a big factor that impacts our appearance? However, it's not always easy for us to get those recommended 7 to 9 hours of beauty sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders.
Things You Should Never Do After Getting LASIK
It will take up to three months for your eyes to fully heal after LASIK eye surgery. Here are some post-surgery precautions to keep in mind for optimal healing.
What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?
Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
EverydayHealth.com
Oatly and Premier Protein Products Among 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Recalled by Lyons Magnus
Lyons Magnus, the maker of numerous nutritional and beverage products, has voluntarily recalled multiple types of food and beverage products because of potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. To date, no illness or complaints related to the products have been reported, according to the July 29 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
Are Home Pulse Oximeters Useful for COVID Recovery?
While typically used in a hospital setting, pulse oximeters can also be purchased for at-home for $20 to $100. Some COVID patients use pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation levels during their recovery. Many factors can affect the accuracy of a pulse oximeter reading, such as poor circulation, skin pigmentation,...
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
Affected By AFib: Understanding Atrial Fibrillation
Also known as AFib, this most common adult cardiac rhythm disorder is triggered by abnormal electrical activity within the heart’s upper chambers or “atria.” The misfires cause them to quiver, or “fibrillate.”
What Is a Melasma Mustache and How Do I Get Rid of It?
Spending time outdoors in the sun can put you at risk of developing a "melasma mustache." A melasma mustache is a form of melasma—a skin condition that causes brownish patches on sun-exposed areas, including on the face and upper lip. Changes in hormones, sun exposure, medications and genetics can...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Verywell Health
