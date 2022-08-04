ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
Fatherly

New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions

Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Bad News: Childhood Obesity Is Becoming Far More Common

Child obesity is more common, more severe, and occurs at earlier ages, according to a study. Childhood and early adolescent obesity have been related to poor mental health and are often risk factors for chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, in adulthood. Despite numerous public health initiatives to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Can You Use a Rapid At-Home COVID Test for BA.5?

At-home rapid antigen tests can be used to detect the BA.5 variant of COVID-19, according to experts. To get the most accurate COVID test results, you need to follow the instructions exactly and test multiple times over a few days. The BA.5 variant spreads easily. If you are infected, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Study#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Diseases#General Health#Xiangya Hospital#Central South University
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Verywell Health

Who's Most at Risk of Long COVID? New Study Finds Possible Key Factors

A new study analyzed data from numerous studies and health records to identify potential risk factors for prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. Factors such as increasing age, being female, poor pre-pandemic general and mental health, asthma, and obesity were associated with a higher risk of developing long COVID. Existing research also shows...
SCIENCE
CNET

Beauty Sleep: The Toll Poor Sleep Takes on Your Appearance and Health

When you think about all the things that can affect your skin, sleep isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. You may have heard that quality sleep is essential for our overall well-being, but did you know that it's also a big factor that impacts our appearance? However, it's not always easy for us to get those recommended 7 to 9 hours of beauty sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders.
SKIN CARE
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Oatly and Premier Protein Products Among 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Recalled by Lyons Magnus

Lyons Magnus, the maker of numerous nutritional and beverage products, has voluntarily recalled multiple types of food and beverage products because of potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. To date, no illness or complaints related to the products have been reported, according to the July 29 announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
FOOD SAFETY
Verywell Health

Are Home Pulse Oximeters Useful for COVID Recovery?

While typically used in a hospital setting, pulse oximeters can also be purchased for at-home for $20 to $100. Some COVID patients use pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation levels during their recovery. Many factors can affect the accuracy of a pulse oximeter reading, such as poor circulation, skin pigmentation,...
ELECTRONICS
Verywell Health

What Is a Melasma Mustache and How Do I Get Rid of It?

Spending time outdoors in the sun can put you at risk of developing a "melasma mustache." A melasma mustache is a form of melasma—a skin condition that causes brownish patches on sun-exposed areas, including on the face and upper lip. Changes in hormones, sun exposure, medications and genetics can...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?

The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy