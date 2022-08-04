ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Jaguars Preseason Game, Travon Walker's Debut

By Harrison Reno
Former Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker is making his NFL preseason debut.

The No. 1 overall draft pick from this past April's NFL Draft, Travon Walker, the defensive end out of the University of Georgia, will be making his first appearance in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.

Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL's 2022 Hall of Fame game, held in Canton, Ohio, which is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

How to Watch?

  • With the kickoff set for 8:00 PM (EST), the game will be broadcasted by NBC, which you stream on FuboTV .

Walker's ascension up the draft board throughout the draft process is one that many will not forget. After helping Georgia capture its first national championship in over four decades, many didn't know what Walker would do when it came to his future. Some even believed that he could improve his stock with another season in Athens. Yet, with many projecting him as a mid to late first-round pick, the Thomaston, Georgia, native declared for the NFL Draft.

Exceptional performances at the NFL Combine and Georgia's Pro-Day would be a springboard for Walker to jump up the draft board. After declaring for the draft, Walker held 30-1 odds to become the first pick, which would change over the coming months as he jumped longtime favorite Aidan Hutchinson as the betting odds favorite on draft week.

