Bradenton police search for 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night

Have you seen Karen? Bradenton police are searching for missing 69-year-old woman
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs your help in finding a 69-year-old missing woman. Karen Ellen Norman was last seen Sunday evening at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton, the police department said in a news release. She is believed to be driving in a...
Ruskin teen still missing 1 year after disappearance
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Boater finds body of missing man offshore Manatee County preserve
A 76-year-old Manatee County man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found dead, according to authorities.
Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect
MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
Tampa police: 1 person dead following crash involving car, pedestrian
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police department said one person is dead following a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough and Armenia avenues. As of 8 a.m., police say the scene has cleared and the area has reopened to traffic.
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
66-year-old man dies after colliding into concrete barrier in Nokomis crash, troopers say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — A man driving on a motorcycle died after he crashed into a concrete barrier in Nokomis on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on S.R. 681 when he was driving too fast as he approached an overpass to get on U.S. 41, troopers say.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
3 men, minor arrested after Tampa standoff, police say
The Tampa Police Department said it is attempting to get a barricaded suspect out of a home after he and three other men were involved in an early morning shooting.
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
