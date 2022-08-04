Bradenton police search for 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night

NOKOMIS, Fla. — A man driving on a motorcycle died after he crashed into a concrete barrier in Nokomis on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was heading southbound on S.R. 681 when he was driving too fast as he approached an overpass to get on U.S. 41, troopers say.

NOKOMIS, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO