Some N.J. school districts will start using electric buses in $45M pilot program

N.J. ranks 19th worst for pedestrian deaths, study says
A report that annually analyzes pedestrian deaths ranked New Jersey the 19th worst state in the country for pedestrian deaths and blamed the overall increase in fatalities on poor road design that only accommodates drivers. The report reflected a trend State Police fatality statistics showed, that despite a downturn in...
N.J. hospital system reverses controversial plan to end on-site child care centers
After outcries over its plans to end on-site child care, Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday that it plans to continue the popular longtime service for its employees, although it may come with some changes. The health system announced the reversal weeks after first telling workers the centers would shut down...
N.J. oversight could have kept university from financial peril | Letters
Gov. Phil Murphy’s call for an independent investigation into the dire financial situation at New Jersey City University (NJCU) certainly seems warranted. At the same time, it exposes the fact that the state lacks the means to hold public higher education institutions accountable in the first place. Former Gov....
Gov. Murphy puts $10M towards anti-violence services after calls for more money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that the state would allocate $10 million in federal money to continue funding hospital-based violence intervention programs, relieving anxiety over concerns that funding would end next month. Murphy said the funding is another step towards making New Jersey “stronger, fairer and safer.”
Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial
Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
Murphy’s close adviser just one step from confirmation as N.J. attorney general after clearing key panel
Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick for New Jersey attorney general, a close confidant of the governor who previously served as Murphy’s chief counsel, is one step closer to holding the job on a permanent basis. Matthew Platkin was advanced by the state Senate Judiciary committee by a 8-2 vote...
Stop sitting on essential workers’ hazard pay; SCOTUS gave abortion question back to voters; Bicyclist caused the accident | Letters
In June of this year, an assembly of essential workers delivered an appeal to New Jersey state legislators demanding long-withheld hazard pay. Among the signatories are New Jersey state AFL-CIO, RWDSU Local 108, UFCW Local 360, UFCW Local 1262, UFCW Local 464A, ATU, JNESO, SEIU 32BJ, NJ State Council. What...
N.J. reports 932 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate well below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains well below the key benchmark indicating that the outbreak is declining. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission...
N.J. school librarian who opposed attempts to remove LGBTQ+ books receives national award
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School Librarian Martha Hickson received the American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity in June for her efforts to challenge efforts to ban books housed in the district’s collection. Hickson opposed efforts in 2021 to ban five LGBTQ+ books...
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Senate Democrats beat back GOP efforts to further cap N.J. property tax break
The Senate-passed climate change and health care bill does not address the Republican tax law’s $10,000 cap on how much you can deduct in state and local taxes, and Democrats had to beat back a GOP effort to extend that provision past its 2025 expiration date. Republicans initially succeeded...
Owner of auto collision shop admits he dodged $1.4M in taxes
The owner of an auto collision shop in New Jersey and two other businesses is headed to federal prison after admitting he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes by underreporting the business’ income for years. Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Monday...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: The latest list of stores
It’s been about four months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are now 18 dispensaries scattered across the state. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Animal nonprofit seeks to provide funding to small shelters, rescue groups across N.J.
When Susan Janett found a dog “moaning in agony” in a dumpster earlier this summer, she was faced with a challenging decision to make. Janett is co-founder of Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch in Essex County, a nonprofit focused on “rescuing, rehabilitating broken souls, and rehoming relinquished pets with loving families,” according to its website.
Arresting illicit weed sellers repeats our drug war mistakes | Editorial
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Drunk driver admits hitting bicyclist in N.J., leaving scene, authorities say
A drunk driver who struck a bicyclist in 2020 on Long Beach Island and left the scene days after pushing an undercover police officer while attempting to shoplift at a store in a nearby Ocean County town admitted committing both crimes Monday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened on April...
Police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from N.J. drug mill, authorities say
State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York served as the primary drug mill and a second home in Union...
