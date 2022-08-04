Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat

Read on www.westernmassnews.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 65 people within nearly 2 months
The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.
westernmassnews.com
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee were called to Narragansett Boulevard Monday night for reports of a structure fire. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Narragansett Boulevard is closed from Chicopee Street to Meadow Street while crews work. Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: frequent power outages in East Longmeadow neighborhood
Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes. Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. Updated: 2 hours ago. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made. “I think these residents stated to me...
westernmassnews.com
Tree down at intersection of Converse and Englewood in Northampton
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A tree was knocked down Sunday in Longmeadow, at the intersection of Converse Street and Englewood Road. Western Mass News crews arrived around 7:00 Sunday evening to see the tree down and police cars blocking the road. Western Mass News reached out to the Longmeadow Police Department,...
PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.
Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in
BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, superintendents in western Mass. held a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID guidance for their classrooms, U.S. lawmakers are focused on passing legislation that helps the consumer amid inflation, and today is day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
westernmassnews.com
Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton
Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation. 9-year-old Springfield native promotes first published...
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes.
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Jackknifed tractor trailer accident on I-391 North in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee Monday afternoon. A Western Mass News crew spotted the accident just before 12:30 p.m. At this time one lane of traffic is getting by and authorities are on scene. According to State Police, no injuries have been...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
westernmassnews.com
Theft Alert: Checks are being stolen from mailboxes in Agawam.
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are warning local residents to bring their outgoing mail containing checks, straight to the Post Office following “numerous” reports of mail theft. “Over the last month, Agawam Police have taken numerous reports regarding the larceny of checks and check fraud,” the...
westernmassnews.com
Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back-to-school only a few weeks away, superintendents in western Massachusetts are currently on a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID-19 guidance for their classrooms. That meeting, which was not open to the media, started at 3p.m. Monday afternoon. We checked...
