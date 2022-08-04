Water Delivery Agreement to Benefit Salton Sea, Torres Martinez Tribe

Read on mynewsla.com
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
