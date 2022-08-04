ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July

Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bike Advocates Express Concern As Ban On Sidewalk Assembly Takes Effect

Dozens of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest an ordinance prohibiting people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way that took effect Monday. The ordinance was approved by the city council in June. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who proposed the ordinance, previously said it would reduce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance recently from the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. The man is Black, about 35, 6 feet tall, and weighs 194 pounds, and has black hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
mynewsla.com

Fencing Around Echo Park Lake Taken Down in `Acts of Vandalism’

A chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake was taken down on Sunday night in what L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell condemned Monday as “acts of vandalism.”. Around 300 feet of fencing was cut and strewn around the park, and park rangers are undertaking a criminal investigation, though there were no known suspects as of Monday, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths

An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges

A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Galperin
mynewsla.com

Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking

As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days

Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday

Charges could be filed Monday against a nurse from Houston who is suspected of driving a Mercedes and speeding through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested Friday on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Economy#The High Cost Of Living#The Insight Center
mynewsla.com

Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Actress Anne Heche in Critical Condition Following Crash into Mar Vista Home

Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located

An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Housing
mynewsla.com

LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigate Similar Shootings of 2 Men in Leimert Park

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park

Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Again

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day. Many of the hospitalized patients entered...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy