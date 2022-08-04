ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Five Killed, Seven Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Facing Six Murder Charges

A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa

Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal

A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park

Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Brea Avenue#Traffic Accident#Mercedes Benz
mynewsla.com

Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday

Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Searching For H&R Tow Truck Driver Who Fatally Struck Woman

Police were searching Sunday evening for a hit-and-run tow truck driver who reportedly sped down a South Los Angeles street and fatally struck a 68-year-old woman who had gone to her car to retrieve something. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Andrews Place and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mynewsla.com

Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree

A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine

A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
mynewsla.com

CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale

Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run

A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy