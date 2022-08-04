Five Killed, Seven Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Read on mynewsla.com
A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was also...
Authorities Investigating Death in Costa Mesa
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Costa Mesa on Sunday morning. A transient searching for recyclables found the body about 5:30 a.m. behind the Bone Adventure, a dog daycare business at 2700 Bristol St., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Anselmo Templado.
Police Await Results of Blood Work on Anne Heche Following Crash into House
Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed. Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told...
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
Teen, Father Arrested In Connection With Fatal Collision In La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, was expected to be sent to juvenile hall, La Habra...
Anne Heche Reported in Critical Condition; Police Await Bloodwork in DUI Probe
As police await blood tests on Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a fiery crash in Mar Vista last week, the actress was reported Monday to be in critical condition with a significant pulmonary injury requiring ventilation. “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping...
Woman in Her 90s Found Walking Alone in South LA Reunited with Family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identity her. On...
Authorities Identify Woman Fatally Stabbed In Canoga Park
Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. Her city of residence...
Nurse in Deadly LA Crash Could Be Charged Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested...
Man Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday...
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
LAPD Searching For H&R Tow Truck Driver Who Fatally Struck Woman
Police were searching Sunday evening for a hit-and-run tow truck driver who reportedly sped down a South Los Angeles street and fatally struck a 68-year-old woman who had gone to her car to retrieve something. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the corner of St. Andrews Place and...
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale
Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
LAPD Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Her 90s Found in South LA
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She is described as...
LASD Searching For Missing East LA Girl, 16
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Rosas...
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…Probe Continues Into Deadly Huntington Beach Shooting
One Year Ago Today (August 8, 2021)…The investigation continued into a shooting at a home in Huntington Beach that left a real estate professional dead and three other adults — including the alleged killer — wounded amid a reported family dispute. No arrests have been made yet...
