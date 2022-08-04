Ann Arbor leaders on what to expect from Michael Cox, next Boston police commissioner

Read on www.wcvb.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
WCVB
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
WCVB
Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
WCVB
Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
WCVB
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
WCVB
'It will be chaos;' Boston mayor Michelle Wu on Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boston in 2022
Preparing sushi takes total mastery of culinary arts; thus, it’s not a household name with most amateur home cooks. This Japanese dish has carved out a niche in broader Boston. Boston chefs are on top of the game with plenty of fresh seafood in the area. We have created a list of restaurants to guide you to the best places to stumble on the most authentic sushi. Let’s dive in and explore them in the list below.
iheart.com
Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning
BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
WCVB
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
universalhub.com
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
WCVB
Thousands bike through grueling heat for Pan-Mass Challenge cancer care, research fundraiser
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Nearly 6,500 riders took part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a storied fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, despite high heat and humidity. The Pan-Mass Challenge is in its 43rd year and its first year back full-bore since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in...
whdh.com
Boston Seafood Festival returns after COVID hiatus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the high temperatures, seafood lovers flocked to the first Boston Seafood Festival since before the pandemic began, at the country’s oldest working fish pier. “This is the iconic center of the seafood industry,” one attendee said. To fight the heat’s effect on the catches...
NECN
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
WCVB
Man pulled from Medford, Massachusetts, pond on life support, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains on life support. Officials responded to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a person that went under the water and did not resurface. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found in an...
NECN
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
homenewshere.com
Enjoy a feast this August in the North End
The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
