2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: John Huh leads after Round 1as big names fall out of FedEx Cup top 125

Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
golfmagic.com
Davis Love III says "it's tragic" Phil Mickelson still won't answer phone calls
Bryson DeChambeau claimed before the 86th Masters that Phil Mickelson, the de-facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series had "gone dark". "There's been no contact," DeChambeau revealed only three months after Lefty's explosive remarks about his Saudi colleagues went public. The fallout has been so severe. Mickelson's private life,...
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
golfmagic.com
"We've kind of had a rough month" Will Zalatoris opens up on sacking caddie
Will Zalatoris has opened up on the decision to part ways with his caddie halfway through the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. When some player-caddie relationships end it can come as a great relief to the player or a shock to the wider world. Think of Bubba Watson splitting...
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
NFL・
Former Pro Golfer and Golf Analyst Nick Faldo Retires After 16 Years in the Booth
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, former pro golfer and analyst Nick Faldo announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season. Nick bid farewell to Jim Nantz, Frank Nobilo, and Ian Baker-Finch on the live broadcast of the Wyndham Championship Course held at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Why did Nick decide to retire? Here's what you should know about his retirement.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
Golf Digest
Watch an emotional Nick Faldo struggle through tears as he signs off after 16 years as CBS’ lead golf analyst
There was a symmetry to Nick Faldo making the Wyndham Championship his final broadcast as an analyst for CBS Sports. It was the same tournament 43 years earlier that the six-time major winner made his tour debut as a player, the event then known as the Greater Greensboro Open. While...
golfmagic.com
Joel Dahmen fires shade towards LIV's Bryson DeChambeau with pizza post
It's probably fair to say PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen isn't the biggest fan of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Dahmen took to social media to post an interesting photograph. If you weren't in the know, perhaps you would be none the wiser. But it's 100 per cent a swipe...
Golf Channel
FedEx. St Jude Championship field set at 121 players – for now
The field for the playoff opener is set at 121 players – for now. The PGA Tour on Monday finalized the list of participants for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, saying that Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin would not play in the first postseason event. Nate Lashley later withdrew because of a toe injury.
Q&A with former PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf controversy
As a former PGA Tour winner who then went on to spend 20 years as PGA Tour Commissioner, Deane Beman has seen it all in professional golf. Beman, 84, who ran the Tour from 1974 to 1994, was the architect behind making the Tour a billion-dollar business. He developed much of the business model still in use today, and while now devoted to enjoying retirement, playing golf as he likes to joke only on days ending in ‘Y,’ he remains is one of the brightest minds in golf. He still has plenty of opinions, especially on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf controversy. Here’s a short conversation held recently on the subject with Beman, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy taking on St. Andrews again – this time with father Gerry
Rory McIlroy will get another crack at St. Andrews. Tournament officials announced Monday that McIlroy has committed to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in late September with father Gerry. It’ll be the first time that McIlroy has played the $5 million pro-am event – which is spread across...
