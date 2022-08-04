ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Anti-wolf killing legislation petition

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The debate over anti-wolf legislation may cost us millions in federal conservation funds.

Conservation groups are petitioning to disqualify Idaho from US Fish and Wildlife service funding.

Idaho’s law allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves.

Hunters and trappers may kill  an unlimited number of wolves on a single tag, and trapping is permitted year-round on private land.

Critics say the laws run contrary to conservation goals. That's why they want to disqualify Idaho from receiving federal funding.

Idaho has received more than $75 million dollars over the last five years.

Anti-wolf killing legislation petition

Comments / 10

Missy McKim
2d ago

Try being a rancher and farmer with livestock………..need to get rid of the wolves, not the ranchers and farmers. They put food on your table……they are your source of food, not the wolves…….

Reply
3
