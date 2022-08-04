ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ravens Make Decision On Lamar Jackson For Preseason Opener

To the surprise of many, Lamar Jackson has been a full participant in Baltimore Ravens training camp despite an ongoing contract dispute. But will that participation extend to the Ravens' upcoming preseason games?. As of now, the answer appears to be no. Ahead of Thursday's preseason tilt with the Tennessee...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

After being selected eighth overall out of Georgia in 2018, Smith led the Bears with his 121 combined tackles as a rookie and was third on the team with 5.0 sacks as well. Despite missing four games in 2019, Smith racked up a team-high 101 combined tackles and then in 2020, he paced Chicago in a host of categories including combined tackles (139) and tackles for loss (18), while tying for third in passes defended (seven) and sacks (4.0).
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy