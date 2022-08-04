ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

More normalcy expected as students return to classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal could be switching to districts

NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — “Citizens for a Better Normal” collected signatures to have the option to change from at-large to districts. Registered voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” on their general election ballot to divide the town into six districts.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit holds back to school bash

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit hosts community cookout

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter ‘Spencer’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo announced the death of Spencer, one of the zoo’s North American River Otters, Monday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook Post, an autopsy was completed by the University of Illinois Veterinary College. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it was confirmed that the death was not COVID related.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Globetrotter’s message at Dunlap Camp: “Believe in yourself”

DUNLAP, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria High alum and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley “Boo” Johnson was in town this week for the 15th edition of his annual camp. His “Skills for Life” camp features more than 400 girls and boys that attended throughout the week. There are two, four-hour sessions split up between gender.
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

A jury has been selected for man accused of triple homicide

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The jury has been selected for the man accused of a triple homicide on Christmas in 2019 in Livingston county. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to six counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of murdering Shirley Brewer, Norman walker and Christian Brewer in Cullom, near Pontiac.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

National average gas price falls to $4/gallon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have declined for the eighth straight week as the average gas price in the city fell 24.7 cents this week to an average of $4.21 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 71.0 cents...
PEORIA, IL

