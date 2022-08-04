Woman arrested for leaving fentanyl in dollar bill outside Orange Beach Police Dept.

Read on utv44.com
Deputies investigating homicide in Escambia County; Woman wanted for questioning
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a homicide Monday in Escambia County. Deputies were called to a home on the 8000-block of Walnut Ave. early Monday morning. The sheriff's office says a death investigation began before it was later ruled a homicide. There are no suspects at...
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
Woman robbed at gunpoint, PS5 among items stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road. Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and […]
Florida man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking meth in Baldwin Co.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth in Baldwin County. Enrique Miranda Martinez was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking charges from a case stemming back to 2020. Martinez and Yuri […]
Man accused of trying to kill Mobile County deputy with vehicle scheduled for hearing Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We may learn more about what happened back in June when Mobile County deputies say a man tried to kill an officer with his vehicle. Charles Dickson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday. Charles Dickson’s most serious charge is attempted murder. Court documents say he tried to run over or […]
Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday
UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
Mobile man sentenced to life without parole for hog-tying, killing mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of hog-tying and suffocating his mother to death and then burying the body in Baldwin County will go to prison for the rest of his life, a judge ruled Monday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York granted the prosecution request for the sentence,...
Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car
Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police
UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
He was released early from prison. Now he’s accused of murdering Pascagoula man
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A man who in 2013 was sentenced to 18 years in state prison, but was released early is now accused of capital murder in the shooting death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Agnes Street around 7:40 p.m....
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man originally wanted on a stalking charge is now facing five additional charges, including trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Jerry Blackshear, 47, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer,...
Body found behind home in Jackson County
A suspicious death in Jackson County after a body was found yesterday behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says there will be an autopsy to determine a cause of death. No word on the person’s identity. We will keep you...
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
