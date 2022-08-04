COLEVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in the California-Nevada border region near Coleville, Calif. The temblor was reported at about 1:44 p.m. at depth of 5 km. Originally, the U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake as a 4.7-magnitude. Another question associated with earthquakes is were you...

COLEVILLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO