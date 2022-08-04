Portion of Lincoln Mall to close Monday for construction

Read on www.klkntv.com
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
iheart.com
Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday
(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police to begin ‘Back to School’ Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the school year approaching, additional officers will be out to keep kids safe around Lincoln schools. The Lincoln Police Department announced Monday it would begin the “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project on the first day of school, Aug. 15. Lincoln...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
klkntv.com
‘We want the best’: Lincoln City Council passes new labor contract for LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is now the highest-paid police department in the state. On Monday, the Lincoln City Council voted 7-0 to pass a new labor contract for the city’s police department. The new three-year contract bumps up officer pay by 8 percent and...
WOWT
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
klkntv.com
Southwest Lincoln crash sends one to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The driver of a Mustang was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening after turning in front of a semi. The crash took place around 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and West Old Cheney Road, Lincoln Police say. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on I-480 southbound near Harney Street. The crash blocked the left two lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
kfornow.com
An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark
OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools
UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools to extend classes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools released their plan to make changes to the upcoming school year for Ada Robinson Elementary students after announcing a delayed opening on Friday. School officials say that changes to the schedule will ensure that all instructional time requirements are met. The first...
iheart.com
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
