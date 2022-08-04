Livingston Parish teachers, staff to receive large pay raise for upcoming school year

The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO