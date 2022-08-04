Livingston Parish teachers, staff to receive large pay raise for upcoming school year

Read on www.theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
Stipend for all EBR Parish School employees approved by committee; school board will vote again August 18
BATON ROUGE - With the first day of school just around the corner, the East Baton Rouge School System has been forced to act quickly to fill nearly 300 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse announced a last-minute decision to temporarily move teacher coaches back into the classrooms Thursday morning. Those coaches will fill the gaps until new teachers can be hired for permanent positions.
KTAL
Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report bullying, violence weapons and other campus dangers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in northwest Louisiana have access to an app that provides young people with a way to report issues that threaten campus safety or the if they know a fellow student plans to self harm. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans developed the Safe Schools Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Two weeks after agreeing to a $7,500 hiring bonus for new employees, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave an initial nod to opening up the checkbook for the rest of its employees with plans to cut an extra $3,000 check right before Christmas. It would be the third...
theadvocate.com
What could the Baton Rouge Metro Council's voting maps look like? Here's the latest.
There's a chance the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council could adopt a new redistricting plan as early as this week. However, it remains unclear whether the city-parish's legislative body will adopt one that increases the chances of more Black representation among the 12-member delegation. Many of the White Republicans...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. "This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of...
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100 adds member, McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
theadvocate.com
For first time in 5 years, middle, West Feliciana high, middle school students to pay for meals
West Feliciana Parish students in middle and high schools will be charged this school year for breakfast and lunch for the first time in five years. Elementary school students will continue to be served in the cafeteria without paying, however. Following the 2016 flood and continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic,...
theadvocate.com
Buddy Leach, who served in Congress and the state House, dies at 88
Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr., a former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman, died Saturday in Baton Rouge, said his daughter Mary Werner. He was 88. Leach was a courtly gentleman from Leesville who also had a common touch that he parlayed into winning a state House...
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
NOLA.com
If you’re a public school teacher, you may be able to have your loans forgiven with new waiver
Some teachers in public schools across the metro New Orleans area have tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, but thanks to a temporary change in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program rules, many more may be able to qualify for forgiveness. In October, because of the pandemic,...
Child Care P-EBT available
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5. The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5. Children must have also lived...
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
Ascension Parish Council to consider possible ban on controversial drug Kratom
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council introduced an ordinance during a meeting on Aug. 4 to regulate the sale and use of the controversial drug Kratom. According to the Department of Justice & Drug Enforcement Administration, Kratom is an herbal substance that can be taken as a pill, powder or brewed as a tea.
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
theadvocate.com
A decade on, early backers of St. George still aboard, but now it's for their grandchildren
Trey Cook started volunteering for the city of St. George movement soon after its inception in 2013, dissatisfied with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and holding a slim hope that his two daughters could attend classes in a new St. George school district. Nearly a decade later, both...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency
The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
