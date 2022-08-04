Click here to read the full article. A week after terminating 23 employees, Allbirds is implementing a companywide cost-cutting plan. Second-quarter net revenue at the Bay Area B Corp. increased 15.1 percent to $78.2 million on net losses of $29.4 million, but amid cutting its full-year guidance for the second time this year, company stock plunged 13 percent in after-hours trading on Monday. In a Nutshell: Allbirds’ cost-saving measures, which the company calls “simplification initiatives,” are expected to generate annualized selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense savings of $13 million to $15 million beginning in 2023, as well as “significant” cost of...

BUSINESS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO