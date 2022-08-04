ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

13 Investigates examines Houston mayoral aide's past

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FghS_0h5L3o7z00

13 Investigates is learning more about William-Paul Thomas' connections to Houston politics.

Thomas started his political life as an intern for then-Houston City Councilmember Rodney Ellis nearly four decades ago.

"Over the years, he's become just like a son to me, a younger brother," Ellis told ABC13 on Thursday.

Thomas and Ellis worked together at City Hall and then again in Ellis' Texas State Senate office. In 2003, Ellis thanked Thomas with a Senate resolution for his "contributions to the Texas Senate and citizens of Texas."

This week when Ellis learned of Thomas' sudden resignation and guilty plea, the current Harris County commissioner was stunned and disappointed.

SEE ALSO: William-Paul Thomas, Houston mayor's top aide, pleads guilty to corruption charge, Chronicle reports

Ellis reached out to Thomas after learning of his plea to check in.

"I know him as a person, so I condemn what he did. I'm disappointed, but he is a friend and will remain a friend," Ellis said, adding that he didn't get any explanation of the criminal activity. "He didn't (explain it to me), and to be honest with you, I am a lawyer as well. I don't want to know the details."

SEE MORE: Mayor's aide paid $13K to help reopen bar during restrictions: filing

There are plenty of details worth wondering about. As we've pointed out, Thomas' plea is just the latest in a string of recent FBI cases in the Houston area, including one involving former Houston School Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

Skillern-Jones pleaded guilty to a school-related bribery charge last October, but it wasn't unsealed and made public until December 2021. During that time, Skillern-Jones was working for Ellis. There is nothing in court documents that connects Ellis to either Skillern-Jones' or Thomas' case.

SEE ALSO: HCC board member resigns amid HISD allegations

"If there's anything that has gone on with anybody, the feds ought to do their job, whether it's William-Paul or anyone else. Now if in some way, someone wanted to link him to me (or) anything (that) goes on in my office, I don't think he's been in there for about 20 years," Ellis said.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter .

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Paul Thomas#City Hall#Fbi#The Texas Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy