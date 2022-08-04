ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Hundreds of new CCSD teachers hired for upcoming school year

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc1X6_0h5L3KqJ00

With the first day of school just four days away, the Clark County School District is working hard to fill open positions.

Preparations for the first day of school are underway for kindergarten teacher, Kristan Nigro, getting her classroom ready at Schorr Elementary School.

RELATED STORY: Back-to-school: How to ease first-day anxiety, find school supplies, and more!

"Definitely can't wait. I know that my roster has 21 little wonderful kindergarteners on it,” she said.

Nigro has been teaching for more than a decade, but there will be plenty of new faces across CCSD. District officials say about 1,100 new teachers have been hired thanks to increased recruiting efforts and attractive incentives.

"One is obviously the new teacher starting salary. The $50,115, which makes us much more competitive with other districts in the southwest and mountain regions,” said Brian Redmond, CCSD director of recruitment.

This comes during a nationwide teacher shortage. Hiring is underway for the more than 1,400 open licensed positions posted on CCSD’s website and newly hired teachers are currently going through training and onboarding before getting in the classroom.

RELATED STORY: CCSD gives rundown of security improvements ahead of 2022-23 school year

"That could take up to four to six weeks. If you have a teacher hire today, they'll be in a classroom hopefully in about four weeks from now,” Redmond said.

To retain current teachers, bonuses up to $5000 are being given to full-time employees using covid relief funds. Nigro says the recruitment and bonuses are a good start but there's room for improvement in teacher salaries.

"They deserve a working wage if not, more. It's not just the working wage we're looking for. We're looking for something that identifies these are hardworking individuals who are highly educated."

District officials also want to make clear there is enough staffing to have a teacher in every classroom across the district with substitutes and central staff ready to fill in when needed.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Redmond
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD distance learning program begins school year fully staffed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While schools have faced teacher shortages throughout Covid, the Nevada Learning Academy for CCSD students has a full line of teachers to begin instruction from home. “We’re fully staffed. I think that’s one of the more exciting things we have going in a time of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Ccsd#Schorr Elementary School
Fox5 KVVU

‘Dads in Schools’ ready for first day of school in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just four days, students will be back inside Clark County classrooms. Many dads will also be going back to school. Come Monday, “Dads in Schools” volunteers will be looking to ensure safety on school campuses. According to Troy Martinez, Founder of “Dads...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Nevada Current

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks.  The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy