Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO