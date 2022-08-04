ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, KY

WOWK 13 News

3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states

Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
kychamberbottomline.com

Disaster Unemployment now available in impacted Eastern Kentucky counties

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Gov. Beshear announces $75M fund for Kentucky nonprofit organizations

FRANKFORT — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

