Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
spectrumnews1.com
'They’re in survival mode:’ Crews work to feed Knott County flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. — With many still stranded from catastrophic flooding last week, Greg May and his team from Pike County have been focused on giving flood victims one less thing to worry about. “We just think it’s important, early on… just get them hot meals and let them concentrate...
wymt.com
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling
Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
wcluradio.com
Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states
Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
kychamberbottomline.com
Disaster Unemployment now available in impacted Eastern Kentucky counties
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in counties impacted by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, is a federal program that provides temporary unemployment benefits to individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of a major disaster and who are not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. Individuals in the following counties are eligible to apply: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike. The Governor’s Office has stated that more counties may be added.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In the epicenter of Kentucky flooding, communities wonder when help is coming
Runnels Branch is a long, winding holler that travels deep into a mountain from the Carr Fork Lake area in Knott County, Kentucky. Usually, the creek is a gentle presence by Sally Smith’s little white house, a source of comfort. But last week, it became something else, something vengeful. It became a flood.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
In Kentucky flooding epicenter, communities help each other and wait for assistance
Knott County was the epicenter of the flooding, and has claimed the most deaths so far. Now, they’re picking up the pieces.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kentucky
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'There is so much destruction here' | Triad volunteers help victims of Kentucky flooding
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Volunteers from the Triad are on the ground in Kentucky to help victims after the devastating flood. The death toll continues to rise and hundreds of people are still unaccounted for. Pictures and videos from eastern Kentucky are hard to look at, but still don't capture...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
wcluradio.com
Gov. Beshear announces $75M fund for Kentucky nonprofit organizations
FRANKFORT — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus...
WKYT 27
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
Comments / 0