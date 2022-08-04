2 arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling: Police

Read on wjla.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Arlington police officer charged with assaulting, wounding woman as they left nightclub
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County police officer has been arrested for assaulting a woman repeatedly after they left a night club early Friday morning, police said. William Hahn, 34, of Arlington, and the woman got into a verbal dispute as they drove to the 800 block of...
'Suspicious person' with gun arrested at Target in Gaithersburg, Md: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Detectives were called to a Target store Saturday in Gaithersburg, Md. after a report of a suspicious person with a gun. The incident happened at the Target at 25 Grand Corner Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m. Both Gaithersburg police and the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the call.
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
'Old man bandit,' convicted bank robber of 45+ years, arrested in Md. for new robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — A 67-year-old Frederick, Md. man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, police said.
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 shootings in hour's span in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others were injured after three reports of separate shooting incidents in Prince George's County on Sunday, according to police. In the first incident, officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a report of...
3-year-old girl. 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. Officers believe the boy has a gunshot wound to his leg and the girl suffered a graze wound. It happened in the 700 block of 18th Street...
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Grill fire spreads to two-story townhome in 55+ community in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A two-story townhome in Laurel caught fire Sunday evening. Prince George's County Firefighters responded to a report of a grill on fire in the 7200 block of Paperbark Ter. at about 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire was coming from the rear and...
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
More beagles rescued from breeding facility heading to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A few of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. are going to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS). The animal shelter said they are welcoming 16 beagles into their facility Monday afternoon. FCAS expects to receive more beagles in the coming months.
Several beagles rescued from breeding facility up for adoption in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Several of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, are looking for a forever home. A few of them are up for adoption in Alexandria. The beagles arrived at the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue last week and are looking for families....
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
Youngkin weighs in on if teachers should tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
NE apartment residents call on management to fix water issues, improve safety
WASHINGTON (7News) — Complaints echoed off the walls inside the Lotus Square apartments in Northeast D.C. Monday, just days after rain water streamed down those same walls during last week's heavy rain. Neighbors have told 7News that water has cascaded through air vents and from the ceilings every time...
'Unsustainable': DC business owner's frustration over repeat flooding, twice in 3 weeks
WASHINGTON (7News) — When water began seeping into their storefront on the afternoon of August 5, the staff at District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast immediately thought, "not again". The business had flooded less than three weeks earlier, on July 16. "It hits really close to home because...
WATCH: Roads flooded in Prince George's County as heavy rain, storms roll through
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — A Flash Flood Warning is issued in Prince George's County until 7 p.m. as heavy rain and storms impact the area. SkyTrak7 was at the scene of high water in the Riverdale Park, Md. area Monday afternoon and spotted several cars struggling to get through the floods.
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
First Look: Capital One Center, Capital One Hall and The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA
Capital One Center is a 25 acre mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. Anchored by the headquarters of Capital One, Washington DC's hometown bank, and home to its over 10,000 associates in the region, Capital One Center is quickly transforming the skyline and the cultural landscape of Fairfax County. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq ft development will be a vibrant arts & entertainment destination.
