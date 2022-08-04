ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk predicts the US will have a 'mild recession' for 18 months

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzDct_0h5L2f9F00
Elon Musk said he expects the US will enter a mild recession for 18 months. Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / getty
  • Elon Musk thinks the US will experience a mild recession that will last around 18 months.
  • Fears of a recession have been bubbling up for months amid record inflation.
  • The US government is trying to cool down the economy by raising interest rates.

Elon Musk thinks the US is headed into a recession.

The world's richest man laid out his assessment of the US economy at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

"Making macroeconomic prognostications is a recipe for disaster, but my guess is that we are past peak inflation and that we will have a recession," the businessman said. "I'm just guessing here, this is total speculation. But I would guess it's a mild recession for, I don't know, 18 months or something like that."

He said that since Tesla needs to order commodities several months in advance, it has some insight into where prices are heading over time. One bit of good news for consumers: Musk said that the prices Tesla is seeing are trending downward, which "suggests that we are past peak inflation."

He said he expects inflation to "drop rapidly," though he acknowledged the situation could change.

For months now, economists have sounded the alarm that the US could be headed toward a recession. Record inflation has pushed the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in an effort to cool down the economy and slow spending. Stocks have tumbled this year after a long bull market, and large companies from Coinbase to Tesla have announced large-scale layoffs to cut costs.

Musk said earlier this year that Tesla would look to cut 10% of its white-collar staff. Rival carmaker Ford is preparing to cut roughly 8,000 positions, Bloomberg reported.

Still, not all economists are in agreement and there are signs that the economy is relatively healthy. The organization that declares when the US enters a recession — the National Bureau of Economic Research — hasn't made the call yet.

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Leadership#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

569K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy