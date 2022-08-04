Nebraska running back Ervin determined to reclaim starting job for Huskers

Read on www.3newsnow.com
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 8 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday evening, August 8, 2022.
Its name is French for 'butterfly' and now some in Papillion see saving the monarch as a duty
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If he was not the city's parks director, Tony Gowan could work in tourism. He tells the story so well. “Well, the name Papillion, of course, in French is the word for butterfly. And when the early settlers came to Papillion, they came across the Papillion creek valley. And upon entering this area, they saw it swarmed with monarch butterflies. And so an exclamation was made Papillion! And it stuck ever since,” said Gowan.
Heat Relief Into Early Next Week
A cold front will slowly push south through the region on Sunday, kicking off some hit and miss storms for us to dodge most of the day. Sadly, these won't be for everyone, but some cities should catch some beneficial rain. We stay mostly cloudy when dry. There will be a division of temperatures depending on where you live. Northwest of Omaha highs will be in the 80s, while southeast of Omaha will have another day in the 90s.
UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-480 during Monday rush hour
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — All lanes are back open after a Monday afternoon crash on I-480 southbound at Harney Street led to slowdowns and lane closures.
Getting Warmer This Week
With the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we are able to cool off most cities into the upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather. After a nice start to the workweek, we quickly heat back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.
