ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska running back Ervin determined to reclaim starting job for Huskers

By Adam Krueger
3 News Now
 4 days ago
Read on www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | August 8 | 5 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday evening, August 8, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Its name is French for 'butterfly' and now some in Papillion see saving the monarch as a duty

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If he was not the city's parks director, Tony Gowan could work in tourism. He tells the story so well. “Well, the name Papillion, of course, in French is the word for butterfly. And when the early settlers came to Papillion, they came across the Papillion creek valley. And upon entering this area, they saw it swarmed with monarch butterflies. And so an exclamation was made Papillion! And it stuck ever since,” said Gowan.
PAPILLION, NE
3 News Now

Heat Relief Into Early Next Week

A cold front will slowly push south through the region on Sunday, kicking off some hit and miss storms for us to dodge most of the day. Sadly, these won't be for everyone, but some cities should catch some beneficial rain. We stay mostly cloudy when dry. There will be a division of temperatures depending on where you live. Northwest of Omaha highs will be in the 80s, while southeast of Omaha will have another day in the 90s.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
3 News Now

Heating Back Up

After a nice start to the workweek, we begin to quickly heat back up today. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control. It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Getting Warmer This Week

With the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we are able to cool off most cities into the upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather. After a nice start to the workweek, we quickly heat back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy