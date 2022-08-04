Nebraska running back Ervin determined to reclaim starting job for Huskers

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If he was not the city's parks director, Tony Gowan could work in tourism. He tells the story so well. “Well, the name Papillion, of course, in French is the word for butterfly. And when the early settlers came to Papillion, they came across the Papillion creek valley. And upon entering this area, they saw it swarmed with monarch butterflies. And so an exclamation was made Papillion! And it stuck ever since,” said Gowan.

PAPILLION, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO