Mayor Kenney announces $500,000 in funding for Abortion Liberation Fund of PA

The city of Philadelphia is bolstering women's access to abortion.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders announced Thursday that the city will provide $500,000 to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.

"Abortion is healthcare no matter where you live," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "In Philadelphia it is legal, but sadly that does not mean it is accessible for everyone. Providing financial support for people seeking abortions is one of the ways we will support Philadelphians in their fundamental right to bodily autonomy."

The agency provides emergency financial assistance to people seeking an abortion who can not use insurance to cover or cannot afford.