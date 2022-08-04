3 people dead, 1 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

Read on www.wusa9.com
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
After lightning strike near White House kills 2, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Two people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and two more were critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
Four people injured in lightning strike near White House
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after an lightning strike at Washington's Lafayette Square in front of the White House, a D.C. fire official said.
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary
James and Donna Mueller were killed in a lightning strikeNews One. A family is in disbelief after two of their older members died after being struck by lightning. Michelle McNett of Janesville the niece of James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, said they were a loving couple and that the family is in shock and requesting privacy. McNett added that she’s not sure why the couple chose the nation’s capital for their vacation but said “Donna was a constant learner.”
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Juvenile arrested in connection to violent carjacking that injured Baltimore delivery driver
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
Body recovered from Inner Harbor, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A body was recovered Friday morning from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The Baltimore City Fire Department said it got a report at 7 a.m. of a body in the water at 401 E. Pratt Street. Units were able to remove the body from the harbor. Officials said the gender and identity of the body were unclear. An investigation is ongoing.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park
BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early...
"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
Silver Alert activated for grandmother and grandson who went missing during severe storms
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing grandmother and her grandson, according to authorities.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a red Kia Soul at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said.The Kia Soul had a Maryland license plate of MD 8CT2557, according to authorities.Family members fear that Davis may have suffered a medical emergency or that she and her grandson may be missing due to some storm-related incident, police said.Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother's whereabouts should call Missing Person Detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Two Maryland sisters killed in Noyack, NY house fire
BALTIMORE -- Two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said. Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother Alisa and father Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.Lewis woke up in his first-floor room to the noise of glass shattering and alerted the family to get out of the house. Both parents escaped. When they realized the children had not gotten out, Lewis attempted to re-enter the house but flames from a fire prevented him from doing so.Zachary escaped out of a second-story window, but 21-year-old Jillian and 19-year-old Lindsay were trapped inside. About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to the blaze.Fire personnel found the girls inside the home. They were then taken to SUNY Southampton Hospital, where they died from their injuries, police said.Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.
Baltimore police launch investigation after man dies in custody of first responders
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man died while in the custody of first responders, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a person who had overdosed on drugs, police said.They found a man who was suffering from signs of medical distress, according to authorities.That man was being restrained by a bystander. A second bystander administered Narcan to the man, police said.Medical personnel arrived and began tending to the man while an officer handcuffed him in an effort to keep him restrained, according to authorities.The man became unresponsive while in custody. At that time, first responders began performing life-saving measures, police said.Medical personnel put the man into an ambulance, uncuffed him, and took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.The Baltimore Police Department's SPecial Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint investigation into the man's death, police said.
Juvenile shot in Baltimore County on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.The juvenile was shot around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That's when officers were dispatched to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Baltimore County spokesman Trae Corbin.They found a juvenile who was critically injured. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.Corbin would not confirm the juvenile's age or if police had a suspect in custody.He noted during a brief press conference following the shooting that there was no threat to the public "at this time."
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
