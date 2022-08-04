ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Boise man went missing near Idaho City last week. Police just located his body

By Catherine Odom
 4 days ago

The body of a Boise man who went missing near Idaho City last week has been located.

According to a tweet from the Boise Police Department on Thursday afternoon, James Daly was found deceased in Boise County. Daly’s granddaughter indicated in a Facebook post at 2:14 p.m. Thursday that he had been found.

Daly left his home in Boise the morning of July 27 and said he’d be near Idaho City, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. His phone was pinged near the mountain town later that day. He spoke to someone at Mores Creek Summit in the Boise National Forest on Friday, about 13 miles from Idaho City, but wasn’t seen after that.

There were no signs of foul play, according to the police tweet. BPD and the Boise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

