Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
Matt Staff Fire burns 1,587 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Matt Staff Fire burned 1,587 acres off Highway 12 near the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. This is an increase of 9 acres since Saturday. Officials say the fire started around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The cause of the fire is still under...
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire Near Helena Held to 1900 Acres
HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.
Matt Staff Fire slows growth, now at 1,578 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Matt Staff Fire burned 1,578 acres off Highway 12 near the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. This is an increase of 40 acres since Friday. Officials say the fire started around 2 p.m. on Thursday. The cause of the fire is still under...
Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires
Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
What to know for wildfire evacuations
The Montana Red Cross announced Monday an evacuation center opened in Helena due to a nearby grassfire burning east of the city. The center is located at 2210 Dodge Avenue at the First Assembly of God in Helena. The Elmo fire on the Flathead Agency has burned over 20,000 acres of land and forced evacuations for people living on the north and east sides of Highway 352.
