Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’

A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
MultiVersus reveals in-game items to celebrate Evo 2022
The crossover platform fighter MultiVersus is celebrating its first appearance at Evo with several exclusive items players can redeem for one day. Players can claim a free MultiVersus Evo 2022 profile Icon and banner by watching EVO 2022 on Twitch or following the Twitter. The Evolution Championship Series is one...
‘Ranked is ruined’: Pros pan ranked changes coming to Apex Legends in season 14
With the news that Apex Legends’ ranked mode will undergo changes in season 14 after multiple updates to the mode in season 13, many pros and top content creators were hoping for a return to how ranked played out in the beginning of last season. Games tended to last longer, there seemed to be less issues with teams hurling themselves into bad fights, and actually interesting endgames played themselves out.
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more
Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
Fatal Fury makes its return after 23 years
SNK has released a lot of fun fighting games over the years, be it platformers, run-and-gun shooters, or arcade fighters. One of the classic SNK series that lost traction over the years but whose popularity never dwindled was the Fatal Fury series. And from what we have just learned, the beloved series is making a comeback soon.
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event
A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
Street Fighter 6 announces James Chen and Tasty Steve as in-game commentators
This weekend is full of announcements for the FGC, including an abundance of reveals for Street Fighter 6. Some popular voices from the competitive FGC scene will be featured in-game. Commentators James Chen and Steve Scott (aka Tasty Steve) have been announced as additional voices for Street Fighter 6’s Real-Time...
Rogue coach Fredy122 outlines the LEC’s shortcomings ahead of Worlds 2022
Simon “fredy122” Payne, the head coach for Rogue’s League of Legends division, has shed some light on what he thinks will be crucial for European teams ahead of Worlds 2022. The British coach explained LEC teams must focus on the early game if they want to make...
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
